Things are changing rapidly in the Middle East as the first Israeli commercial airliner flew over Saudi Arabia on a non-stop flight from Israel.

Aboard the El Al (OTC:ELALF) Boeing 737 were top aides to President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who were flying to the United Arab Emirates to put the final touches on a pact establishing open relations between the Gulf power and Israel. The word "peace" was painted in Arabic, English and Hebrew above a cockpit window.

Talks will initially focus on fields like tourism, finance, investment and health, with Israel's finance ministry seeing potential for annual bilateral trade starting at $2B and building up to $6.5B once cooperation matures.

Defense matters will be addressed later on as controversy churns around the UAE's request to buy F-35 stealth fighters from Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

ETFs: UAE, EIS, ITEQ, IZRL, ISRA