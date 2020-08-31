European shares advance after elevated crude prices and China data

London closed.

Germany +0.76% .

France +1.14% .

Swiss food and drink giant Nestle said it was buying U.S. peanut allergy treatment maker Aimmune Therapeutics.

European shares opened higher as oil and gas players were supported by higher crude prices. Oil rose on Monday, with Brent touching the highest in five months, underpinned by a 30% cut in Abu Dhabi crude supplies, up from a 5% cut in September and encouraging Chinese data.

Brent crude futures for November advanced to $46.38 a barrel earlier, the highest since March, and was fetching $46.27 by 0656 GMT, up 46 cents, or 1%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $43.25 a barrel, up 28 cents, or 0.7%.

German inflation figures are due later in the day, as well as a final reading for Italy’s Q2 GDP growth.

Inflation readings for the EU bloc are also due later in the week, and are expected to be far below the ECB's target rate.