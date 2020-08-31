Five of China's biggest banks, which account for more than one-third of the industry's total assets, all said net profit fell more than 10% year over year in the first half of 2020, according to new stock exchange filings.

They include: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBF), China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHF), Agricultural Bank of China (OTCPK:ACGBF), Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHF) and Bank of Communications (OTCPK:BKFCF).

In June, the State Council, China's cabinet, asked financial institutions to sacrifice 1.5T yuan ($219B) in profits this year to help companies by lowering rates, deferring loan repayments and extending more unsecured loans to risky smaller borrowers.

"The banks have been asked to... perform 'national service.' They’ve been asked to support the economy at the expense of their own operational strength," said Jason Tan, research analyst at CreditSights.

China's economy shrank 6.8% in Q1, but jumped 3.2% in Q2, after Beijing slashed benchmark lending rates, stepped up government spending and ordered banks to offer generous loans.

Analysts at Jefferies said in a note that Chinese banks are "highly likely" to cut dividends this year after setting aside more provisions, but with bank earnings likely to recover after hitting a bottom in the second half of this year, dividends could return in 2021.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, MCHI, ASHR, YINN, TDF, EWH, KBA, YANG, CAF, GXC, CHIQ, CWEB, CYB, CHIX