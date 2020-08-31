Following in the footsteps of Alibaba, JD.com and NetEase, Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is becoming the latest U.S.-listed Chinese company to seek a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

The operater of KFC and Pizza Hut in China will sell about 41.91M shares and plans for its stock to start trading in Hong Kong on Sept. 10, according to a term sheet seen by the WSJ. The maximum offer price for the small portion of the deal reserved for individual investors is 468 Hong Kong dollars ($60.37), representing a premium of about 7% to Yum China's closing price in New York Friday and implying a total deal size of about $2.5B.

On the same basis, the final deal size could increase to $2.9B if underwriters exercise an option to sell 15% more shares. The company will fix the offer price on Sept. 4.

Yum China plans to use the deal proceeds to expand its restaurant network and invest in digitization and supply chain overhauls, among other things.