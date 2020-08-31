Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) has launched its Hong Kong public offering of 1,676,500 shares, which forms part of the global offering of 41.91M new shares of common stock and the listing of its shares of common stock on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "9987", and expects an offer price of not more than HK$468/share.

Net proceeds will be used to expand and deepen its restaurant network to invest in digitalization and supply chain, food innovation and value proposition, and high-quality assets, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The commencement date is September 1, and it will close on September 4; trading to kick off on September 10, 2020.