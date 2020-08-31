Futures extend gains before Dow shakeup, stock splits

U.S. stock index futures are starting the week up 0.3% after the DJIA turned positive for 2020 (ahead of today's benchmark shakeup) and Wall Street posted its fifth consecutive week of gains.

Before the market open, the 4-for-1 Apple stock split and 5-for-1 Tesla stock split will take effect, while China seemed to delay a quick deal for TikTok with new export rules.

Q2 earnings are meanwhile expected today from Zoom Video Communications and Rackspace Technology, though the economic calendar is light. Later in the week, investors will get reports on construction spending, manufacturing, the trade gap the Fed's "Beige Book" before the highly-awaited U.S. jobs report for August on Friday.

In Covid news, the FDA said it was willing to fast track a coronavirus vaccine before phase three trials end if the "benefits outweigh the risks."