Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) has entered into a definitive subscription agreement for 346,626,954 newly issued ordinary shares of Huanxi Media at the subscription price of HK$1.48/share for consideration of ~HK$513.01M.

The company will beneficially own ~9.90% of the total enlarged share capital of Huanxi Media.

Ms. Carly Lee, Vice Chairwoman of the Board and Chief Operation Officer of Bilibili, said, “We are actively broadening and diversifying our content to appeal to a wider audience. The key investments we are making now support our future growth, and build on the early momentum we achieved in the first half of the year. We believe Huanxi’s library of high-quality content, as well as their relationships with China’s top directors, align with our strategy to continuously bring in rich new content, and open new opportunities to drive more and diverse demographics to our industry-leading entertainment platform.”