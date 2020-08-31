RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) has amended its senior secured first-lien credit agreement to increase the amount of the revolving commitments thereunder by $57.5M, bringing the total now to $195M revolving credit facility and $630.4M of first-lien term loans, each having a maturity date of July 1, 2023.

Mark Stolper, EVP and CFO, said, “While our cash balance is strong ($84.5M as of the quarter ended June 30, 2020), completing this transaction improves our financial flexibility and our ability to grow our business and execute our strategic plan.”

Press release