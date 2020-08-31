LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) inks merger agreement with Landsea Homes Incorporated for $344M in total consideration, to be paid fully via 32,557,303 newly issued shares of LF Capital’s Class A common stock. The combined company will have a pro forma equity value of $510M, pro forma net debt of $121M, representing a conservative 16% net debt-to-net book capitalization ratio, and pro forma tangible book value of $608M.

Landsea Homes was founded in 2013 by Landsea Green Properties to build homes exclusively for the U.S. domestic market. LGP will not receive any cash proceeds in the merger and is expected to own 67.4% of Landsea Homes at the closing of the merger.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, Landsea Homes had net orders of 1,302 homes, 932 deliveries, 856 homes in backlog and generated $641M in total revenue. Tangible book value as of June 30, 2020 was $484M.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.