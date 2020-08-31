Huami (NYSE:HMI) announced that Mr. David Cui has tendered his resignation as CFO, effective October 1, 2020, for personal reasons.

Mr. Cui will become a consultant to the company for a transitional period of time after his resignation as the CFO becomes effective. Huami has appointed Mr. Leon Cheng Deng as the new CFO, effective October 1, 2020.

Most recently, Mr. Deng was Global Head of Finance for Philips Domestic Appliances Division.

The company's guidance provided on the recent Q2 call is unchanged.