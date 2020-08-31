Nio (NYSE:NIO) has priced its offering of 88.5M American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing one Class A ordinary share, at $17.00/ADS. The Company initially planned to sell 75M ADSs.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 13.275M ADSs.

"As for the gross margins, with the strong momentum of quarterly deliveries, vehicle’s average selling price, reduction of battery pack and other BOM costs and improvement of manufacturing efficiency, our gross margin has substantially increased in the second quarter. The vehicle margin and gross margin reached 9.7% and 8.4% respectively, far above our previous guidance of 5% and 3%. We will continue to improve our gross margin and expect our vehicle margin and gross margin to both exceed 10% in the second half of this year." - William Li, Q2 conference call

In July 2020, Nio achieved another strong increase in sales to 3,533 units, up 322% Y/Y.

ES6 (5-seat SUV) units sold: 2,610 (+288% Y/Y).

ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 923 (+463% Y/Y).

So far this year NIO sold: ES6: 14,321; ES8: 3,381; Total: 17,702 (up 111% Y/Y). Cumulative sales reached 49,615. (Source: InsideEV)

Nio has rallied around 180% till date with a growth of over 340% over the past six months.

Shares are down 5% premarket.

