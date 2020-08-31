KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won a five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity $75M recompete contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central to enhance infrastructure at multiple bases in Djibouti, Africa and will provide engineering, design, construction, renovations, repairs, maintenance, demolition and other services at both Camp Lemonnier, and its associated Chabelley Airfield.

"KBR will continue its legacy of delivering trustworthy results and expertise to the U.S. Navy through this award," said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions President. "We are proud to be a part of strengthening these bases for our troops and allies."