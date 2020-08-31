Elbit Systems of America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT), has won a 5-year period Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract worth up to $79M from the Defense Logistics Agency Land based in Warren, Michigan, to supply the U.S. Army with gunner hand stations, commander hand stations and circuit cards for the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

An initial purchase order of $26M under the ID/IQ contract, followed by a second purchase order of $12M, have been issued to be executed over a three-year period.

"Our team is proud to offer critical ground vehicle modernization solutions for the U.S. Army to ensure accuracy and lethality for Soldiers," said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. "Receiving this task order to support the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle means U.S. ground forces remain equipped at all times with the very best technology to complete their missions."