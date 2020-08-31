AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC)to sell nine theatre locations in the Baltic region (Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia) for ~$77M to UP Invest, the owner of a Baltics cinema group.

“This transaction marks yet another bold and decisive action taken, on the heels of our capital raising in April and debt restructuring and capital raising in July, to bolster our liquidity and strengthen our balance sheet at a transaction multiple that underscores the inherent value of our theatre portfolio and resilience of our business,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC.

Half of the sale proceeds will be received on signing and the balance upon closing.