To continue its expansion in Middle East and Africa, Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) has formed Babcock & Wilcox Middle East Holdings, with headquarters in Dubai International Financial Center, to serve as B&W’s hub for sales, business development and operations in the Middle East and Africa region and support the company’s growth in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Oman and Qatar.

The office will serve customers for the company’s new strategic, market-facing segments - B&W Environmental, B&W Renewable and B&W Thermal.

“B&W Middle East Holdings, under the direction of Wassim Moussaoui, strengthens our presence in the expanding environmental, renewable and thermal markets in the Middle East and Africa. We see ~$4B in addressable market potential in the countries and lines of businesses where we are focusing our efforts, and we’re pleased that Wassim will lead our growth efforts in this key geographic region,” said B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young.