KKR (NYSE:KKR) agrees to sell Epicor Software, a provider of enterprise software to industrial-focused sectors, to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed in KKR and CD&R's press release. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the firms were in final talks for a $4.7B deal.

KKR acquired Epicor four years ago for ~$3.3B, including debt from Apax Partners, another private equity firm.

