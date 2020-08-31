PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) expands its Pay Later options with its "Pay in 4" short-term installment that allows U.S. consumers to make a purchase and pay over four, interest-free installments.

The offering will help merchants drive conversion, revenue and customer loyalty without taking on additional risk or paying any additional fees, PayPal said.

Merchants and partners get paid upfront, while customers pay for purchases of between $30 and $600 over a six-week period.

Pay in 4 will be available to consumers on qualifying purchases in early Q4 2020.

PYPL rises 0.9% in premarket trading.

See PYPL's revenue, gross profit over the past nine quarters: