Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF) +19% in French trading after Veolia Environnement (OTCPK:VEOEY) offers €2.9B ($3.5B) for a 29.9% stake in the company.

Veolia bids to acquire the stake from Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) for €15.50/share in cash, a 27% premium to Friday's closing price.

Veolia says it will make an offer for the rest of Suez if its first offer is successful, which would value Suez's total stock at €9.7B.

A full deal would create a company with combined revenue of more than €40B euros with plants treating everything from water to plastic and hazardous waste across the globe.

Veolia recently signed an agreement to buy Suez's Osis subsidiary for €298M.