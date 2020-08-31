The FDA has signed off on a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Can-Fite BioPharma's (NYSEMKT:CANF) lead drug Piclidenoson for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

Enrollment will now proceed with the 40-subject 28-day study.

The primary endpoints are safety, the proportion of patients alive and free of respiratory failure at day 29 and the proportion of patients discharged from the hospital at day 29 without the need for supplemental oxygen.

The stock has been underperforming the Nasdaq Composite this year so positive results should give it a lift.