Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) climbs 4% in premarket trade after Cowen analyst Oliver Chen initiated coverage on the spaceflight services company at $22, which is 26% above Friday's closing price of $17.46.

"[Virgin Galactic] is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growing consumer interest toward luxury experiences, especially among high-net-worth individuals," he wrote in a research note. "We believe a substantial growth opportunity lies ahead with the commercial spaceflight business, which already has [approximately] 600 reservations, and the development of high-speed point-to-point travel."

A recent Cowen survey also indicated there was a large addressable market for commercial spaceflight, with high long-term engagement and awareness.

"With the upper wealth bracket broadening, the market may be bigger than you think," adds Noah Riley in a SA article, Virgin Galactic: Take Advantage Of The First Mover Advantage.