Regis (NYSE:RGS) reports same-store sales fell 18.9% in FQ4, driven by a 37.1% decrease in transactions, related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by an 18.2% increase in average ticket.

Same-store sales service -20.9% and retail -14.6% for the quarter.

Service revenue down 94.5% to $9.41M; Product revenue dropped 75.2% to $13.07M.

~76% of the company's salon portfolio had been franchised, at the end of year vs. ~56% year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was -56.3% vs. +15.9%.

Store count -222 Y/Y to 6,923.

The company expects to complete its transition to a fully-franchised model no later than the end of FY2021.

Approximately 800-1,000 salons remaining company-owned salons will be transitioned to its franchise model and approximately 600-800 will be closed on or before their lease end date.

RGS -0.88% premarket.

Previously: Regis EPS misses by $0.35, beats on revenue (Aug. 31)