Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) inks agreement to acquire a majority stake in Lioli Ceramica Pvt. Ltd.

Lioli is an India-based producer of porcelain countertop slabs with annual revenue of ~$18M.

Post acquisition, CSTE will have a significant presence in the global porcelain category.

Pursuant to the agreement, CSTE will pay ~$12.0M representing an EV of ~$34.0M, including the assumption of debt and additional consideration of up to approximately $10 million upon the achievement of certain milestones.

The transaction to close in 2020.

CSTE expects to have a favorable impact to earnings beyond 2020.