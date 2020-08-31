Spirit IP Cayman and Spirit Loyalty Cayman, indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +1.51% PM , intend to commence a private offering of $600M in principal amount of senior secured notes due 2025.

Notes will be secured by a first priority lien on the core assets of Spirit’s loyalty programs and its brand intellectual property.

A portion of the proceeds will be lent to Spirit while the remaining is to be deposited in a reserve account.

Final terms and amounts of notes have not been disclosed.