On receiving bankruptcy court approval , Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to sell hundreds of truck tractors on behalf of BJ Services, in connection with the Chapter 11 process filed by the latter.

BJ Services believes that a successful completion of these sales would reduce the number of jobs impacted by this process.

Sam Wyant, Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Ritchie Bros. "As one of the leaders in their field, we expect to see a lot of demand for these assets, which will sell across our numerous sales channels, including a large portion selling at our upcoming Fort Worth, TX auction on September 29 – 30, 2020."

View here the complete inventory of assets consigned by BJ Services.