Alliance Data Systems' (NYSE:ADS) card services business introduces two new private-label credit programs with Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), the largest distributor of professional beauty supplies in the U.S.

Under the multi-year agreement, ADS is providing private label card services for the company's Sally Beauty Supply, which sells to both retail consumers and salon professionals, and Beauty Systems Group, whose Cosmo Prof stores sell exclusively to professional stylists and salons.

Both programs will offer enhanced benefits to cardmembers by accelerating the earning of rewards as well as exclusive benefits.

To support Cosmo Prof's business model, Alliance Data is providing its Frictionless Mobile Credit technology that gives customers the ability to apply for credit directly from their mobile devices.