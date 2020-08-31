Obsidian Energy (OTCQX:OBELF) makes a formal non-binding business combination proposal to Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF).

In a publicly released letter, Obsidian interim President and CEO Stephen Loukas tells Bonterra Chairman, President and CEO George Fink that Obsidian is prepared to swap two of its shares for each Bonterra share, and offers to potentially sweeten the deal if Bonterra can "demonstrate additional value."

Obsidian says it is "prepared to pursue all options" to reach a deal if Bonterra does not engage in negotiations in the coming days.

Obsidian ceased trading on the NYSE in April while continuing to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.