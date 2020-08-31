Following up on their initial announcement a month ago, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and commercialization partner Boehringer Ingelheim report full results from the Phase 3 EMPEROR-Reduced study evaluating type 2 diabetes med Jardiance (empagliflozin) in patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction with or without diabetes. The data were virtually presented at the European Society of Cardiology Annual Meeting.

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant 25% relative risk reduction in the composite of cardiovascular (CV) death or hospitalization due to heart failure, when added to standard-of-care treatment, compared to placebo.

The SGLT2 inhibitor has Fast Track status in the U.S. for reducing the risk of CV death and hospitalization in heart failure patients.