Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) have agreed to collaborate to introduce Carrier's premier healthy building solutions for Cushman & Wakefield's clients through Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program.

"By working with Carrier, Cushman & Wakefield can offer differentiated services and solutions as part of its 6 Feet Office concept to our clients," said Bryan Jacobs, President of Global IFM, Cushman & Wakefield. "This collaboration will position us to exceed our clients' expectations by helping to deliver safer, healthier and more productive work environments."

This strategic collaboration will allow Carrier to provide Cushman & Wakefield clients the tools to assess a building's readiness for occupancy, upgrade applicable advanced technologies and optimize indoor environments to be safer, healthier and more efficient in the wake of the pandemic.