Auryn Resources (NYSEMKT:AUG) and Eastmain Resources (OTCQB:EANRF) announced that the former has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters for a bought deal private placement financing of 7.5M subscription receipts for gross proceeds of C$22.5M.

Subscription Receipts will be exchanged for common shares of Auryn concurrently with completion of the recently announced transaction whereby Auryn will acquire Eastmain.

The receipts will be sold in two tranches: first tranche will be issued at C$2/subscription receipt for gross proceeds of C$5M, second tranche issued at C$3.50/subscription receipt to be exchanged for Fury Gold shares, designated as flow through shares.

Offering is scheduled to close on September 24, 2020.

"With this financing condition met, we look forward to commencing our planned 50K meter drill program commencing this fall to expand the Eau Claire high-grade gold deposit, following the closing of the Eastmain Transaction," Auryn executive Chairman & Director Ivan Bebek commented.