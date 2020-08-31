Seeking Alpha
Tech | On the Move | Consumer 

Hot-handed BigCommerce slides on sell-side caution

|About: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)|By: , SA News Editor

"Current valuation levels imply highly elevated levels of growth and present meaningful downside risk if results do not meet expectations," says Morgan Stanley's Stan Zlotsky, initiating coverage on BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) with an Underweight rating. His $52 price target suggests more than 50% downside from Friday's close.

Morgan Stanley was the lead underwriter on BigCommerce's IPO.

Two other sell-siders initiate coverage with Hold ratings - Truist's Terry Tillman and Raymond James' Brian Peterson.

Shares are down 13.4% premarket to $113.43. The stock IPO'd less than a month ago at $24.

Caution on BigCommerce after big run