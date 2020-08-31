"Current valuation levels imply highly elevated levels of growth and present meaningful downside risk if results do not meet expectations," says Morgan Stanley's Stan Zlotsky, initiating coverage on BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) with an Underweight rating. His $52 price target suggests more than 50% downside from Friday's close.
Morgan Stanley was the lead underwriter on BigCommerce's IPO.
Two other sell-siders initiate coverage with Hold ratings - Truist's Terry Tillman and Raymond James' Brian Peterson.
Shares are down 13.4% premarket to $113.43. The stock IPO'd less than a month ago at $24.
Caution on BigCommerce after big run
Now read: Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead »