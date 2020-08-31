Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) announces positive new Phase 1/2 clinical data on two RNAi-based cardiometabolic candidates, ARO-APOC3 targeting apolipoprotein C-III (APOC3) being developed as a treatment for patients with hypertriglyceridemia, and ARO-ANG3 targeting angiopoietin like protein 3 (ANGPTL3) for treatment for mixed dyslipidemias.

The data were presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2020.

In normal volunteers, repeat doses of ARO-APOC3 resulted in reduction in APOC3.

Maximal mean fasting lipid, lipoprotein, and apolipoprotein changes of: -75% for triglycerides (TG), -25% for low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), -33% for apolipoprotein B (ApoB) and +75% for high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

ARO-APOC3 had a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

ARO-ANG3 Presentation Details:

Dose-dependent reduction in fasting ANGPTL3;

Maximal mean reductions in fasting lipid, lipoprotein, and apolipoprotein concentrations of: -71% in TG, -50% in LDL-C, -42% in ApoB, -34% in non-HDL-C and -47% in HDL-C.

Lipid, lipoprotein, and apolipoprotein reductions sustained to week 16.

ANGPTL3 inhibition has the potential to treat mixed dyslipidemia and decrease residual risk in patients with cardiovascular disease on guideline-recommended standard of care.

