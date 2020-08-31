In its business update, Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) +5.9% PM , revealed that it received wind tower orders from an existing wind turbine customer for ~$21M; delivery expected during 1H21.

A wind turbine OEM customer postponed a portion of a tower order originally scheduled for 3Q20 to 1Q21.

Within its gearing segment, demand remains below prior year levels; improved order activity expected into 2021.

Led by reduced plant capacity utilizations, up to $2.5M of adj. EBITDA will shift from 2H20 to 1H21.

Most of the revenue and EBITDA shift will adversely impact Q3 results.

"For FY20, we anticipate revenue of ~$200M, together with double digit percent Y/Y growth in Adjusted EBITDA, supported by our ongoing diversification efforts and a stable outlook within our core clean tech markets," president & CEO Eric Blashford commented.