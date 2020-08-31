Sasol (NYSE:SSL) says early reports indicate Hurricane Laura did not cause flooding damage or damage to process equipment at its Lake Charles chemical facility in Louisiana, but high-speed winds damaged cooling towers at the complex.

High voltage transmission line corridors into the Lake Charles area are damaged, and full assessment is still in progress by a local power company.

Sasol's manufacturing facilities in Lake Charles remain shut, and the company says restarting the plants will depend on the availability of electricity, industrial gases, other feedstocks and the restoration process.

The company says it does not expect the hurricane will affect any potential divestment transaction related to its base chemical portfolio in the U.S.

Other Sasol U.S. manufacturing operations in Greens Bayou and Winnie, Tex., were not damaged by the storm.

SSL -1.3% pre-market.

The company recently announced another delay in the startup of the last unit at the Lake Charles project.