Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) gains 1.9% in premarket trading after spec on its new mobile Tiger Lake chips were leaked, indicating that the new chips could be a "significant leap forward for integrated graphics in laptops," Alan Martin writes in Tom's Guide.

"It's likely the most powerful Tiger Lake CPU available, which would make it equivalent to the best PC mobile chip the company currently offers: the Core i7 1065G7," Martin writes.

The new chip reportedly has base frequency of 2.99GHz and performance of 4.8GHz vs. the Ice Lake’s 1.3GHz and 3.9GHz. Specs aren't officially confirmed, according to Tom's Guide.

Similarly, specs on Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) GeForce RTX and RTX 3090 graphic cards have also leaked, Techradar reports.

"The GPUs are built on 7nm and Gainward’s 3080 and 3090 have a 2.7-slot design with three fans," according to Techradar's Darren Allan.

NVDA rises 0.8% in premarket trading.

RTX 3090 has 5,248 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X video memory with speed of 19.5Gbps and power consumption at 350W, according to the reports.

RTX 3080 has 4,352 CUDA cores, 10GB of GDDR6X VRAM (at 19Gbps) and 320W power consumption.