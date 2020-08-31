Led by its recent partnership with Infoscitex (IST), subsidiary of DCS, VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) +4% PM , is awarded a $1.9M indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for supporting the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Airman Decision Making and Interface Research (ADMIRE) program.

Under the agreement terms, VirTra will serve as a subcontractor to IST, which recently secured a portion of the 6-year ADMIRE contract worth $135M, and will develop technology that improves US military warfighters' decision-making and marksmanship skills.

Work on this task order has already commenced and VirTra's involvement is expected to run through June 30, 2022.