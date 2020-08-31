Thinly traded NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) perks up 4% premarket on light volume in reaction to final data from Cohort 4 of the 24-week Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating aldafermin 1 mg in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This group consisted of NASH patients with stage 3 (advanced) fibrosis.

30% of these patients receiving aldafermin 1 mg experienced more than a one-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH compared to 0% in the control arm.

An analysis of the responders who achieved at least a 30% reduction in liver fat content (LFC) showed that 46% experienced at least on one-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH compared to 0% for placebo.

Aldafermin (formerly NGM282) is an engineered variant of a hormone called fibroblast growth factor 19 (FGF19) secreted by the gall bladder that plays a key role protecting the liver.

Shares rallied 17% on February 24 after the company announced results from the study.

Wall St. sell siders are Very Bullish on the stock.