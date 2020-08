AMRN, DVAX among premarket gainers

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) +171% on being acquired by Nestle.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) +59% as Ionis Pharmaceuticals to acquire remaining stake in Akcea Therapeutics.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) +38% .

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) +29% on launching SkyFlux converged packet transport platform.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) +18% on $100M investment from SK Capital Partners.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) +16% on Q2 results.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) +14% after RC ventures reports 9% stake.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) +10% on filing IND for FSD201 to treat COVID-19 patients.

CorMedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD) +11% .

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) +9% on increased 2021 gold production outlook.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) +13% . on announcing international clinical development program of Nomacopan for the potential treatment of COVID-19 Pneumonia.

ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) +9% on new strategy via launch of online financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +8% .

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) +7% .

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) +7% .

Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) +7% on announcing record date for Impact BioMedical share dividend.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) +6% .

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) +6% .

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) +6% .

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) +6% on launch of mobile peer-to-peer payment solution.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) +6% .

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) +6% .

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) +5% as Arrowhead reports encouraging data on cardiometabolic candidates ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) +5% .

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) +5% .