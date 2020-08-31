Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) names Sourav Ghosh executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer, effective Sept. 1, 2020.

He currently serves as executive vice president, strategy & analytics, and has held various leadership roles across Host's corporate finance, strategy, business intelligence and analytics functions since 2009.

He succeeds Micheal Bluhm, who stepped down as CFO at the end of last year to take an investment banking role at Morgan Stanley.

Brian Macnamara, who has led Host's finance organization since December 2019, will continue in his role as Host's senior vice president and corporate controller.

See HST's total return vs. the S&P 500 over the past five years: