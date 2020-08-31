Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) agree to sell their combined 80% interest in the Morila gold mine in Mali to Mali Lithium Ltd. for $22M-$27M, depending on closing adjustments.

The remaining 20% of the mine is owned by the government of Mali, which must approve the deal.

Once known as "Morila the Gorilla," the mine produced 6.9M oz. of gold and served as the base for Randgold's expansion into Africa; in 2015, Morila transitioned to a stockpile and tailings treatment facility and was forecast to close in 2021.

Barrick and AngloGold say the deal will allow them to focus their capital and attention on their Tier 1 assets.

Mali has been engulfed in a political crisis, including the resignation of the country's president and dissolving of the parliament earlier this month.