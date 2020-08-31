Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is up 2.3% premarket as Citi Research upgraded the stock to Neutral from Sell.

Shares now offer a more balanced risk/reward profile, wrote analyst Wendy Nicholson, noting their underperformance since early July and its better-than-expected topline growth.

"While we are less negative today on BYND than we were at the time of our launch of coverage, we are still not ready to recommend the shares with a Buy rating," given the stock's expensive valuation "on just about every metric" and concerns about profitability.

"Given COVID-19, it seems as if many foodservice operators have chosen to streamline their menu offerings," Nicholson wrote. "However, as we move past the worst of the pandemic, we expect more foodservice operators will add plant-based meat offerings to their menus, and we expect Beyond will get a share of that incremental foodservice business over time - both in the U.S. and overseas."

"Rapid improvements in the cost of goods sold could cause a tipping point in the plant-based meat market in coming years," adds Richard Durant in a SA article, Beyond Meat: Continued Growth Against Strong Headwinds.