Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) soars 49% in premarket trading after Dealreporter reports that China Oceanwide expects to provide evidence that it has secured financing for its planned purchase of Genworth ahead of today's deadline.

The Chinese firm has ~$1B of offshore debt funding and onshore RMB funding of $945M, according to a source familiar with the matter, Dealreporter said.

Official announcement is expected soon.

Oceanwide sees closing deal by Sept. 30 deadline, though another extension remains possible. The two firms originally agreed to the deal in 2016.

