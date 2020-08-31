Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and COVID-19 collaboration partner GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announce the commencement of dosing in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, COMET-ICE, evaluating VIR-7831 (also known as GSK4182136) for the early treatment of the respiratory infection in patients at high risk of hospitalization.

Preliminary data may be available in Q4. Complete results are expected in Q1 2021. If positive, early access to treatment could happen in H1 2021.

VIR-7831 is a fully human anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing monoclonal antibody that binds to an epitope on SARS-CoV-2 that is shared with SARS-CoV-1 (SARS). The companies say that it has been engineered to enhance bioavailability in the lung with an extended half-life which could enable it to work as a prophylactic vaccine in addition to a therapeutic.

