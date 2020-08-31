Through a private placement of common stock and pre-funded warrants, Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) -2.8% PM , entered into an additional definitive securities purchase agreement with multiple institutional health care focused funds to raise aggregate gross proceeds of ~$5M by selling ~3M shares for $1.67/share.

Pre-funded warrants, 7-year expiry from issuance date, will have a per share exercise price of $0.01.

Expected to close on or about August 31, 2020.

Proceeds will be used to conduct the ENVASARC pivotal study of envafolimab in sarcoma and for general corporate purposes.

Take a quick look at the price performance since its first financing raised in the last week and also its comparison of return with the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV).