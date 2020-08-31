Mogo (OTC:MOGO) plans to launch a mobile peer-to-peer payment solution that will enable users to quickly and easily make and share payments through its app.

Expected to launch in Q1 2021.

“The primary method in Canada today – bank-to-bank transfers using Interac – does not offer the digital user experience consumers now expect as evidenced by the rising popularity of Square’s Cash App, PayPal’s Venmo app and others in the U.S. market. Peer-to-peer payment is a natural extension of our digital platform and will complement and seamlessly integrate with our other products such as MogoSpend, giving our more than 1 million Mogo members even more utility and value.” says David Feller, Founder & CEO.

