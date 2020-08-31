Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) +8.5% pre-market after announcing strategic agreements with Hitachi America and Hitachi Capital America to assess the company's manufacturing, operational and supply chain capabilities in support of increased production requirements.

Also, Hitachi Capital America will assist in developing a national dealer network and support Workhorse's sales with vehicle financing options for dealers and customers.

"With Hitachi's innovation and invaluable expertise in EV technology, smart factory automation and digital technologies, Workhorse is primed to build on our early leadership position as the only last-mile EV distributor selling vehicles for commercial use across the country," CEO Duane Hughes says.

Workhorse and fellow electric vehicle maker Tesla both have surged more than 5x YTD, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.6%.