JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa, who had a $5 price target on General Electric (NYSE:GE), maintains his Neutral rating, saying a simple calculation of the company's enterprise value shows there is "little equity value."

"Unlike peers, GE continues to have no official guidance, which in our view implies difficulty seeing 3-6 months out, while debt maturities and options resets suggest GE does not see normal until '24," he adds, turning "more negative" on GE into the second half of the year.

While Q2 results were a beat, GE stopping short of forecasting positive free cash flow in the second half was an indirect way of acknowledging remaining headwinds. Tusa also said the lack of a positive free cash flow view meant GE was not an endorsing the "standing consensus V- shape that has it in solidly positive territory."

GE -1.8% premarket

Source: Bloomberg First Word

