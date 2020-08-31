As the Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to trade with three new components, one of its original components is taking a hit from Wall Street.

The Dow will trade with Salesforce (CRM, -0.1% ), Amgen (AMGN, +0.2% ) and Honeywell (HON, +0.7% ) in the index. Index stalwart Exxon Mobil (XOM, +0.7% ), Pfizer (PFE, +0.3% ) and Raytheon (RTX, +0.1% ).

The new divisor will change to 0.152 from around 0.147, meaning a $1 price move in any Dow component translates to a swing of 6.579 points from around 6.8 points. Dow futures are up about 0.2%.

But GE (GE, -1.2% ), one of the original 12 Dow components, is struggling, today, though, after negative comments from J.P. Morgan, which also withdrew its price target on the stock.

In a note entitled "No Reset, No Consensus Capitulation, No Bottom Yet; With Further Downside Risk, We Are Withdrawing Our PT", J.P. Morgan analysts Stephen Tusa criticized GE’s lack of guidance.

"We are more negative on GE as we turn the corner into 2H20,” Tusa said. “GE continues to have no official guidance, which in our view implies difficulty seeing 3-6 months out”.

While withdrawing the price target and keeping a Neutral rating, Tusa said fair value for the shares is likely below $5. They closed at $6.61 on Friday.

GE shares are up just 8% from the March lows and are down 42% year to date. That compared with a year-to-date loss of 4% in the SPDR Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI).

GE shares are very close, though, to breaking above their 50- and 100-day simple moving averages.

GE was ousted from the Dow in June 2018, replaced by Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA, -0.3% ). Since then, GE has fallen 46% and Walgreens is down 42%.

But GE may have an advantage that can support the stock price ahead.

“In recent years, investor concern about GE's residual long-term care liabilities has weighed heavily on the stock price,” Adam Levine-Weinberg wrote on Seeking Alpha. “However, the COVID-19 pandemic may be triggering a change in policyholder behavior that could decisively alter the narrative and reduce the likelihood that investors will get nasty surprises from the run-off insurance business in the future.”

For those scoring at home, the original Dow components, along with GE, were American Cotton Oil, American Sugar, American Tobacco, Chicago Gas, Distilling & Cattle Feeding, Laclede Gas, National Lead, North American, Tennessee Coal and Iron, U.S. Leather and U.S. Rubber.

Sector Watch

Zoom Video (ZM, +1.3% ) will report earnings after the bell today.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+462.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $500.35M (+243.1% Y/Y).

See how Zoom has done with respect to other work-from-home stocks.

See more market-moving events in Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch.