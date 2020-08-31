The FDA has accepted CorMedix's (NYSEMKT:CRMD) +7% filing of its new drug application for Defencath its product candidate to be used as a catheter lock solution in hemodialysis patients for the prevention of catheter-related blood stream infections.

The FDA had previously granted a rolling submission and review, which the Company completed at the end of June.

The FDA also granted priority review and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of February 28, 2021 for the completion of its review for approval of the NDA.

Source: Press Release