UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) postpones the release of its six-month results for the first half ended 30 June 2020, earlier scheduled to be released in August. No time specified.

Stock is up 29% PM after the telecom infrastructure company introduced SkyFlux, a converged packet transport platform efficient to meet the requirements of 5G mobile network.

"The new SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport platform integrates benefits of advanced communication technologies such as Segment Routing and FlexE/G.mtn with intelligence of UTStarcom’s SDN platform SOO Station for extended network and service agility and operational efficiency," explains senior UTStarcom’s VP of product & technology Steven Chen.