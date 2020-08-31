Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) -52.3% PM , entered into a stalking horse stock and asset purchase agreement with Grouper Holdings, subsidiary of MiddleGround Capital; Grouper will acquire all of Shiloh's assets for total consideration of $218M in cash.

In order to facilitate the process, Shiloh and certain subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code.

Operations outside the U.S. are included in the agreement with MiddleGround but not a part of the court-supervised process; Asia, Europe and Mexico operations are expected to continue as normal.

For the proposed sale transaction, Shiloh received commitment for $123.5M in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders, consisting of ~$23.5M new money sub-facility and a roll-up of ~$100M of commitments under its existing revolving credit facility.

"Shiloh has a unique and attractive portfolio of innovative, lightweighting products and technologies that enable OEMs to reduce on-vehicle weight without compromising strength, safety or performance," MiddleGround partner John Stewart commented.